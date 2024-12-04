Local nonprofit provides purses with essentials for women in-need

A few new accessories, toiletries and a bag to carry them – all of that can go a long way for someone to start over. Providing that for women in-need is what inspired Jane Bickelman to start the nonprofit, "Pursonalities Plus."

Providing that for women in-need is what inspired Jane Bickelman to start the nonprofit, “Pursonalities Plus.” The idea for Pursonalities Plus started while Bickelman was sitting in her hair dresser’s chair. Bickelman was asked about where to donate a few gently-used purses.

“By the time she got through cutting my hair, we talked about gifting them at Christmas time,” Bickelman said.

Bickelman set a lofty goal of 50 purses that first year.

“I wrote 22 emails to friends,” she said, “and she told her clients, and we got 180.”

From 180 purses to 450 the next year to now 2,800 in their eighth year, they’ve given out more than 11,000 purses total.

“Although we’re sad that the need is great, we’re happy that we can do something for women who are in need,” Bickelman said.

They fill the purses with toiletries, accessories and other goodies. Then, they give them to women who are victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking, are homeless or were recently incarcerated.

“They’re setting their reset button in their life, and we’re just praying they do well. They’re high risk, but we hope they make it,” Bickelman said.

The purses are going to 30 organizations this holiday season across Albuquerque – and as far as Taos and Gallup.

About five years ago, the Albuquerque Police Department began their involvement to help with distribution.

“These organizations do the hard work in our community. They’re the boots on the ground. They do the hard work. And I’m grateful that we can support them, because they deserve it,” said.

Giuli: “Did you have any idea that a conversation with your hairdresser would turn into this?”

Jane: “No, who knew? And I kept thinking, Oh, my word. I can’t believe this.”

Pursonalities Plus accepts purse and supply donations year-round. You can find collection boxes at all Coldwell Banker Legacy real estate offices and the Bibles Plus store at Wyoming and Candelaria in northeast Albuquerque.