Local fighter heads to Abu Dhabi for Power Slap match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We all hear about Holly Holm and Jon “Bones” Jones, but there is a woman also making a name for herself in the Albuquerque fighting community.

Chelsea Dodson, or the Mini Mayhem, will be the first New Mexican to jump into the Power Slap ring on a UFC stage.

“There was this girl who looked really cute in her pigtail braids, and stuff. And she was eating that stuff, and I was like, I can do that one day,” said Dodson.

She grew up around the fighting scene in Albuquerque. After competing in bodybuilding competitions, she’s dropping the weights and picking up the chalk.

“I started training back in August. I applied for Power Slap by myself, and then I told my husband afterward because I wanted to do it so bad,” said Dodson. “They gave me a call and here I am going against Paige VanZant for my first striking match.”

That day came a lot sooner than she thought. Next Thursday will be Dodson’s first on the mat doing combat sports, and she has the upper hand right now.

“I feel excited, you know, I have no, I feel no pressure. I’m a home baker for a living, and I have nothing to lose. I gotta go slap her first, I won the coin toss,” Dodson said.

It may seem like an easy, and simple completion, but there’s a lot more to it than people think.

“You actually have to train your feet to not move. You actually have to be able to take a hit. You have to be able to land in a good position so you don’t get point deductions. You can’t club, clubbing is where you hit with your palm,” said Dodson.

Don’t let the phrase “Hit like a girl,” keep you away.

“If they have dreams, I mean, go chase them. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t matter what’s in your way. Like, you’re very capable of what you put your mind to, and you’re very capable of chasing your dreams regardless of what’s in the way,” said Dodson.

This is special for Dodson because usually she’s on the outside of the ring watching her husband, John Dodson, another local UFC veteran.

“We have three kids, and I want to show them. We watch that fighting all the time, and they’re so excited for me to go out there and go slap fight. Like, our little girls all about it,” Dodson said. “They always watch John, and they always watch Eric, and now they get to watch me, so it’s cool. And I’m the first one in New Mexico, and it’s just there’s more light brought to, especially when I’m a woman, and then I’m John Dodson’s wife.”

She’s glad to be able to represent New Mexico in the globally-televised event.

“I just feel like it’s motivation for me to try and do better and bring more of a name to Albuquerque,” said Dodson. “New Mexico, it’s such a fight state, that would be so cool to bring home the win and just be another name brought here in New Mexico.”

Dodson will face Paige VanZant in a Power Slap league match Oct. 24 during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi.