Locker 505 works to ‘Fill That Bus’ and help families get school supplies

The start of the school year is just around the corner so we're working with Locker 505 to "Fill That Bus!" Here's what we mean.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — School is starting soon and while many are getting their shopping done, some families are struggling to afford all of those supplies.

That’s why nonprofit Locker 505 is partnering with local enforcement to collect the essentials for those families. As the name implies, they want to fill a bus full of school supplies they will then donate.

They’re looking for these supplies in particular:

Notebooks

Pencils

Pens

Backpacks

Calculators

Art Supplies

New and gently-used clothing, Pre-K through 12th grade

You can drop off donations at Locker 505 on Tuesday from 9-5 p.m., or at the Main Law Enforcement Center at 400 Roma Avenue on July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Then, they will host a free End-of-Summer Fair next Sunday, July 27, from 3-7 p.m. at Hyder Park, where they will distribute those supplies.

Kim Kerschen, the executive director of Locker 505, talked about those events and what clothing donations are needed, in the video above.