Los Poblanos hotel receives 2 Michelin keys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – While many New Mexicans already know about Los Poblanos, the 25-acre inn with gardens, fields and farming is finally giving New Mexico some national recognition.

“They spent the last four years compiling information on the best hotels in the United States and came up with a new concept on Michelin keys,” said Matthew Rembe, an executive director of Los Poblanos.

Los Poblanos was just named a Michelin two key hotel. It’s a recognition that Rembe never expected.

“We are a unique experience, and we were happy that New Mexico was recognized. Sometimes New Mexico is overlooked in things like this. We are happy for New Mexico, and we were certainly humbled, so it is exciting,” said Rembe.

Each place is judged on five categories: Architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall character, value for the price and guest experience.

“New Mexico has the oldest architecture in the United States and Los Poblanos has a couple of different examples of important architecture, kind of agricultural old dairy buildings. The other is territory revival by John Gaw Meem and that is what sets up apart from other states, that New Mexican-style of architecture,” Rembe said.

This is only the second time the Michelin guide has announced Michelin key hotels.

Rembe hopes it gives people the opportunity to visit the Land of Enchantment and see everything that New Mexico has to offer.

“They can disconnect from their phones and technology and just kind of chill and relax and take in New Mexican culture. It always brings people back, I think New Mexico always exceeds their expectations because they have certain ideas on what the experience is going to be like,” said Rembe.

Los Poblanos got two keys, but there was another inn that got one key in New Mexico. That’s the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi in Santa Fe.