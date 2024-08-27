Love 4 Pets: Aug. 27, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Sponge Cake and Kooky, two furballs ready to find their fur-ever home.

Sponge Cake

Sponge Cake is a cheerful pup who loves making new friends. He loves a good game of fetch but prefers to snuggle up with cuddles. He is on the lookout for an active family with other dogs to share his joy.

To meet Sponge Cake, visit the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Kooky

Next, Kooky is a gentle, loving pup who loves taking a stroll around the neighborhood – or just lounging around the yard. Kooky will always be happy to be by your side.

With her calm demeanor and good manners, she is a joy to be around.

You can meet Kooky at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).