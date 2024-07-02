Love 4 Pets: July 2, 2024

Lux and Zeenah want to make your home their home! Meet them here.

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with a cat and a dog who both want to make your home their home!

First is Lux.

Lux

Lux is a 3-year-old domestic medium-hair mix. He’s had a rough start to life as he was found wandering the streets. Lux is a little shy at first but he comes out of his shell really easily when he feels comfortable. Love Lux.

Next is Zeenah.

Zeenah

Zeenah is a good girl, a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix. She is a bundle of energy and the sweetest dog you’ll meet. Nothing makes Zeenah happier than head scratches and belly rubs. Zeenah is also a very smart and treat-motivated girl, making her very trainable.

Meet Lux and Zeenah at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.