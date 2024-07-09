Love 4 Pets: July 9, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two pups who want to make your home their home!

We have Bingo, a 10-month-old American pit bull terrier mix.

Bingo

Bingo his name-o and he loves to play. He always has a toy nearby and is ready for a game of fetch or tug of war.

Meet Bingo at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center (details).

Next is Nova, a 1-year-old Alaskan husky mix.

Nova

Nova walks well on a leash and would love to be your hiking buddy. Also, Nova is great with other dogs!

Meet Nova at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

