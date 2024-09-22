Man alive after being stabbed 10 times at Lobo Village

By KOB

Man alive after being stabbed 10 times at Lobo Village

Man alive after getting stabbed 10 times near UNM.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man survived after getting stabbed 10 times near UNM’s campus.

A Lobo Alert came out just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say 19-year-old Pedro Sanchez was arguing with another man when things got physical.

During the fight, police say Sanchez allegedly stabbed the other man 10 times with what a witness described as a pocket knife.

The stabbing happened in the Lobo Village on Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. 

Police arrested Sanchez around 1 a.m. Sunday. 