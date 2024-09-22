Man alive after being stabbed 10 times at Lobo Village

Man alive after getting stabbed 10 times near UNM.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man survived after getting stabbed 10 times near UNM’s campus.

A Lobo Alert came out just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say 19-year-old Pedro Sanchez was arguing with another man when things got physical.

During the fight, police say Sanchez allegedly stabbed the other man 10 times with what a witness described as a pocket knife.

The stabbing happened in the Lobo Village on Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.

Police arrested Sanchez around 1 a.m. Sunday.