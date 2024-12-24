Missing teen found, charged with making shooting threats to church members

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says a missing teen from over the weekend was found and is now facing criminal charges.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a missing teen from over the weekend was found and is now facing criminal charges.

BCSO says 16-year-old Domynick Linstrom left home Sunday with a stolen gun, ammo and cash.

Deputies say Lindstrom was linked to threats targeting specific members of a local church.

Law enforcement was able to track him down and take him into custody.

BCSO says 18-year-old Manuel Lopez and 19-year-old Ricardo Lopez-Murillo were also taken into custody as accomplices in the teen’s plans.

All three are facing charges.