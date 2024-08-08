New Mexico Crusaders for Justice discuss legislative wish list with governor

From violent crime victims' families' lips to our governor's ears, there is progress coming from a series of heated town halls last week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From violent crime victims’ families’ lips to our governor’s ears, there is progress coming from a series of heated town halls last week.

After what Sally Sanchez considered a failure of a special session last month, she and other families affected by violent crime saw these town halls as an opportunity.

10 families from the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice group, all of whom lost loved ones to gun violence, went to confront Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other local elected leaders.

“My son Antonio Jaramillo was murdered in his own home at the age of 32 by five repeat offenders,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez and other mothers shared painful stories of loss. The governor offered her sympathy.

“I agree with you, I hate it that your pain is what we have to talk about to get attention to these issues. Thank you for coming,” said Lujan Grisham.

That thanks went a step further. Sanchez said a representative from the governor’s office reached out to her a few days later.

“Wanting to know exactly what it is that we were looking for as far as what kind of legislation we would like to see get presented and get passed,” Sanchez said.

The Crusaders want a victims’ rights office. It would be a place where people can walk in and get resources, attorneys and victim advocates.

“They forget that the victims and the victims’ families have rights as well. It’s on the Constitution of New Mexico, and there needs to be education regarding that,” Sanchez said.

They’re also asking for accountability.

“We don’t need new laws so much as ‘Let’s fix the ones that are already on the books, and let’s hold criminals accountable,'” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says the executive director of the New Mexico Victims’ Rights Project already has a bill written for that office. The next step is to find legislative support.

“Hopefully, you know, we’ll see some bills and be asked to go to the table and have some input. That’s our next hope,” said Sanchez.