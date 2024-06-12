New Mexico ranked 50th for child well-being in national report

The 2024 Kids Count report was just released, and it measures each state's child well-being through four key areas: economic well-being, education, health and family and community.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 2024 Kids Count report was just released, and it measures each state’s child well-being through four key areas: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

New Mexico came in dead last out of all 50 states when they compared these categories with the rest of the country.

The state was ranked 48th in economic well-being. This includes issues like children living in poverty and kids whose parents don’t have stable employment, among other things.

Education was next up, and New Mexico was ranked dead last. Our numbers got worse in three out of four subcategories, including fourth graders who are proficient in reading, eight graders proficient in math and young kids not being in school. One area we improved on was high schoolers graduating on time.

The state ranked highest in the health category, but still only came in at 44.

Lastly, New Mexico was ranked 49th in health and community. However, we did improve in almost every area, including the number of teen childbirths.

