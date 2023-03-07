NMAA Girls Basketball State Tournament: scores, details, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Activities Association’s girls’ basketball state tournament kicked off Tuesday with some key quarterfinal matches.

Here’s a look at what’s going down where. Stay tuned here and with KOB 4’s Brandon Ortega for live updates and final scores, as well.

CLASS 5A – Tuesday at The Pit

#5 La Cueva 44, #4 Carlsbad 26

#3 Volcano Vista vs #6 Centennial, 1:15 p.m.

#1 Hobbs vs #8 Sandia, 4:45 p.m.

#2 Farmington vs #7 Las Cruces, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A – Tuesday at The Pit

#4 Hope Christian 62, #5 Artesia 48

#3 St Pius X vs #6 Los Alamos, 11:30 am

#2 Gallup vs #10 Valencia, 3 p.m.

#1 Kirtland Central vs #8 Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A – Tuesday at Rio Rancho Events Center

#4 Tohatchi 48, #5 Tucumcari 23

#1 Robertson vs #8 Thoreau, 1:15 p.m.

#7 St. Michael’s vs #2 Navajo Prep, 4:45 p.m.

#3 Santa Fe Indian vs #6 Sandia Prep, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A – Tuesday at Rio Rancho Events Center

#4 Capitan 41, #12 Pecos 40

#7 Texico vs #2 Mesa Vista, 11:30 a.m.

#1 Escalante vs #9 Clayton, 3 p.m.

#6 Dulce vs #3 Laguna Acoma, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A – Wednesday at Bernalillo HS

#3 Cliff vs #6 Animas, 8 a.m.

#7 Fort Sumner/House vs #2 Roy/Mosquero, 11:30 a.m.

#12 Dora vs #4 To’hajiilee, 3 p.m.

#1 Melrose vs #8 Springer, 6:30 p.m.