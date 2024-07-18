Online petition calls for more bike patrols along Embudo Arroyo Trail

We first met Linda Wood last June during the first time KOB 4 reported on drug use, accumulating trash, and people living in the Embudo Arroyo.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 first reported on the drug use, accumulating trash, and people living in Embudo Arroyo last June. Now, a new petition for bike patrol is gaining momentum.

“I think there can be a change as long as we try,” said Wood in 2023.

A year later, Wood is still trying, staying as persistent as the issue itself.

“People say, ‘Well, there’s other cities that are worse.’ And OK, but do you want to be like them?” said Wood.

Her latest effort includes an online petition for bike cop patrol on the Embudo Arroyo Trail.

“Bike patrol is very effective because they can get into all the nitty gritties, into the alleys, and a cop car can’t do that,” Wood said.

The trail runs through much of northeast Albuquerque, but Wood noticed a concentration of drug use and homelessness around Jerry Cline Park and Winrock.

“It takes seconds to read it and sign it, and be a part of getting this done, and getting safety in our neighborhoods,” said Wood.

The petition got more than 450 signatures in about a week.

“I heard the anger from all the comments and the posts and the fear, really the fear that everyone has to even just leave their home anymore,” said Wood.

Wood brought the bike patrol idea to the city at least two months ago after her neighbor was mugged on the trail.

Two men knocked him off his e-bike with a brick and took the bike and his house keys. We interviewed the victim days later, who was still bruised from the attack.

“I’ve always had a passion for compassion, and done what I could for these folks. But, you know, I have a new perspective now,” said Jon Beaty in May 2024.

Wood is working on a master plan beyond bike patrol to bring to city leaders. It includes daily patrols from ACS, a volunteer program through AFR, and community service time for nursing students. They would tour areas known to attract drug users to give them information and resources.

“We’re not going to go away if we can’t live peacefully and harmoniously in our neighborhood, and use our parks and our trail systems, then why are we even living here?” Wood said.

ADP Chief Harold Medina commented on the bike patrol idea during a news conference Tuesday.

“We did make a move a couple of months ago where we’re asking our open space officers to hit some of the trails more within the city, more specifically those along I-40,” said Medina.

APD says 13 new bike officers got certified in June. Medina mentioned the opportunity to clear more felony warrants.

“Whether it’s on a trail or it’s within the city, if somebody has a felony warrant, our goal is to take them into custody,” said Medina.

Wood hopes it doesn’t take another year to actually see it.

“All of this could be so easy, like really easy,” said Wood.

APD didn’t mention where those newly-certified bike officers will be patrolling, or when they will start.

The northeast area commander previously told us he’d have a pair of bike officers on the road by the end of June. But those two officers are still waiting on equipment before they’re able to hit the trails.