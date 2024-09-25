Pay it 4ward Hotline: Storehouse New Mexico

KOB is partnering with Storehouse New Mexico Wednesday, Sept. 25 to help them raise funds to help New Mexicans living with food insecurity.

Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries. Their small staff and large network of volunteers work every day to feed anyone needing help, from infants to seniors and working-age adults in between.

The Storehouse fed approximately 55,000 people in 2023 to help combat the 19% of adults and 1 in 5 children in our state experiencing food insecurity and hunger. New Mexico is ranked among the worst states in the country for food insecurity.

Watch KOB Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. for more information, ways to donate, and how you can receive help if you need it. You can also learn more about Storehouse New Mexico by visiting their website.