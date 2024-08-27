Pay It 4ward: Woman thanked for helping those struggling with substance abuse

At the edge of downtown Albuquerque sits an opportunity for change for those struggling with substance abuse.

Anthony Hutchins and Jon Albert Jones both took it.

“Steelbridge ministries has given me an opportunity to regain my life, take a grasp of it,” said Hutchins.

“Helping me know what I want to go for, maintain, become closer with my faith. Just love and give, give as much as I can to people around me because I think it’s time for me to start giving back,” said Albert.

Steelbridge is a faith-based residential program. Hutchins and Albert found God with the help of their teacher, Ms. Barbara.

“I think she needs to be credited, and a lot of people agree with that in the program,” said Hutchins. “She follows the Lord every day. Not only does she follow it and teach it, but she definitely examples it.”

They say Barbara normally puts in late nights, helping her students with more than biblical lessons.

She runs a GED program, and helps others with reading and writing.

“She’s very talented, she’s patient, very kind always smiling, would put in extra hours to help anybody,” said Albert.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

