‘Pictures of Hope’ program returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A nationwide program is here in Albuquerque helping local kids in need bring their future into focus through photography.

Pictures of Hope is helping students in the McKinney-Vento Program. Many of them come from underprivileged families but the nationwide program lets them look at life through a different lens.

“The children in the McKinney-Vento Title I Program are going to be able to photograph their dreams. We have surprised them with cameras,” photojournalist Linda Solomon explained.

Solomon started Pictures of Hope with the goal of helping young people focus on their hopes and dreams, regardless of their situation.

“Everyone needs to know that their dreams are important, their dreams are respected,” Solomon said.

No dream is too big or too small, either.

“My dream is to be a singer,” Daisy shared.

After writing down their aspirations, kids then take their brand-new cameras and capture their pictures of hope.

“It could be really exciting for me to explore and take some pictures,” Daisy expressed.

The pictures won’t just stay on the camera. On July 12, their images will be on display at the Albuquerque Museum.

