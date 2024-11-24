Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

The season of giving is officially among us. With Thanksgiving just five days away, area nonprofits are ramping up donations to make sure everyone can enjoy that thanksgiving feast. Soon enough you'll be seeing and hearing the Salvation Army's red kettle bell ringers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The season of giving is officially among us. With Thanksgiving just five days away, area nonprofits are ramping up donations to make sure everyone can enjoy that Thanksgiving feast.

Soon enough, you’ll be seeing and hearing the Salvation Army’s red kettlebell ringers.

On Saturday, the organization joined forces with the Albuquerque Little Theatre to kick off the campaign. Both nonprofits say the work they do during the holidays help fuel them for the entire year.

“It doesn’t just help us do our Christmas distribution. It keeps us going until this season again comes around next year,” Salvation Army Major Core Officer Raewyn Aspeitia said.

You’ll hear them before you see them.

“The bells really do just make you smile. They’re a fun thing about this time of year,” Major Aspeitia said.

“As you ring the bell, you’ll probably bring in a couple $100 that’ll easily provide a portion of somebody’s rent or help to keep some of our men in the recovery program,” Aspeitia said.

“It helps us to kind of be more collaborative and attract Salvation Army donators into our building, some people who don’t even know that we exist,” Volunteer & Community Services Manager Brian Clifton said.

“Our theatre kind of ebbs and flows when it comes to, like, financial support,” said Clifton.

Different community events help publicize what the theatre does, like provide classes.

“You never know when you could be giving a scholarship money to a kid who will have found their passion for the rest of their life,” Clifton continued. “Theater classes are expensive. So if we can help with that, then we’ve done our job.”

In addition to the fundraisers, they had vendors, art, a car show and even an early visit from the big man in red.

“They’re not being paid, they’re not getting anything in return. They’re just out here to give, which is, you know, just phenomenal,” Intake Coordinator Shannon Holmes said.

Holmes says the Salvation Army gave him a new start, and now he’s giving back.

“Salvation Army saved my life,” Holmes said.

He joined the nonprofit two years ago, after going through one of its programs.

“I’m an alcoholic, and was desperately looking for help, and there’s not too many places that you can go and receive help, and especially free help,” Holmes continued. “When I got here, I thought it was just a rehabilitation center, but it’s not just that. They help the community.”

The holidays for many has turned into a season of giving or getting gifts, but Holmes is encouraging everyone to get into the holiday spirit.

“The season of giving to me is actually giving to another person, helping another person have a happy holiday,” Holmes said.

If you’d like to volunteer with the Salvation Army or learn more, click here. To learn more about the Albuquerque Little Theatre, click here.