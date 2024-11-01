Rio Rancho family seeks answers after teen is shot in the head

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A Rio Rancho family made an emotional plea Thursday night after a teen was shot.

The teen is now on life support, and his family is searching for answers as to who pulled the trigger.

“He is a beautiful soul, and I don’t know where this leaves our family,” said Tristyn Garcia, Adrian’s sister.

Garcia says it happened in the middle of the afternoon, and they still don’t know who is responsible.

The family is devastated as Adrian Maestas fights for his life in the hospital.

“He is your typical teenager he loves his family, he loved football, he’s kind. He is the kind to see you walking and says, ‘I will open the door for you,’ to a complete stranger,” said Tristyn Garcia, Adrian’s sister.

The 15 year old left his house on Oct. 30 at around 3:45 p.m. to hang out with some friends. Less than 30 minutes later, after some unanswered texts from his mom, she decided to track his location.

“She found him right there pinned on Inca and Second Street and his location was not moving, he was not responding to any of her messages,” said Garcia.

On a hunch, she told her daughter to check out where his phone was last pinged.

“My sister pulls up to see all of the ambulance, the caution signs, police everywhere. They said she wasn’t allowed to cross anywhere, and she had to go around to try and get to her house. She calls my mom in a panic, my mom goes and that is when they told her your son was shot in the head,” said Garcia.

Garcia says her brother was flown to UNMH after being resuscitated twice on scene. For her, the saddest part is knowing he was left there to fend for himself.

“My brother was left there on the ground when they found him alone, with no one there,” Garcia said.

With no leads, the family is pleading with the community to come forward with any information.

“My brother is in the hospital on life support right now, he is 15. He has so much life to live and if you know anything, please reach out,” said Garcia.

A detective with the Rio Rancho Police Department has been assigned to this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, Rio Rancho police is asking you to contact Detective Arion Hayes at ahayes@rrnm.gov.