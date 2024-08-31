Suspect accused of killing massage parlor owner found guilty

The second man charged in the killing of a local massage parlor owner is guilty. A jury convicted Juan Carlos Hernandez in three hours Friday.

12 jurors and four alternates heard closing arguments from the state and the defense. Just before 4 p.m. Friday, a verdict was reached.

Since Monday, they’ve heard testimonies and have seen evidence in the murder of Sihui Fang.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Fang more than two years ago on Jan. 24, 2022.

The jury convicted Hernandez on all counts except for tampering with evidence. Meaning, Hernandez was found guilty of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Part of the alleged crime was caught on camera. Prosecutors say Hernandez and Jorge Rivera-Ramirez tried to rob “Wonderful Massage” on Menaul.

The video shows one of the men pointing a gun at Fang. Prosecutors say that was Hernandez, and argued it shows he was willing to shoot her or seriously hurt her.

After both men are inside, the surveillance video cuts out. Court documents show Fang was able to grab a gun. In a shootout, Fang died and Rivera-Ramirez was injured.

In June, a jury found Rivera-Ramirez guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. He has not been sentenced yet.

The jury found Hernandez guilty of the murder of Fang.