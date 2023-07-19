Suspect in street racing crash appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A teenager accused of crashing into four people while street racing appeared in court Tuesday.

Police say Abraham Corral Alvarez was racing with two other drivers on Central Saturday night when he lost control of his car, and slammed into a line of people by a food truck.

Police say he was drunk at the time of the crash, and they want him held in jail until trial.

Police are still looking for the other drivers involved. Anyone with information is asked to call (505)-242-COPS.