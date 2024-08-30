Trial set for suspect in local pizzeria owner’s murder

Giovanni's Pizza is still iconic in the metro. So was its owner, who was gunned down two years ago during a robbery.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Giovanni’s Pizza is still iconic in the metro. So was its owner, who was gunned down two years ago during a robbery.

On Thursday night, his employees are honoring his life in a special way by giving back to first responders.

Police say a man shot and killed Rosario Zito right outside the restaurant in southeast Albuquerque. It will be exactly two years Friday. To honor his memory, the restaurant he left behind is saying “Thank you” to first responders.

They’ll be honoring them with a complimentary pizza for Albuquerque police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue workers in uniform.

Detectives can show a badge.

“We just wanted to bring them in cause Roz was big on bringing them in and giving them a place to eat. He was an inspiration to us all, and we thought it was a good way to try and remember him and do a memorial,” said Harold Sammon, Giovanni’s store manager. “It would make his happy, it would make him proud for us to be in here and bring in law enforcement, and he always wanted to be a police officer.”

The suspect accused of killing Zito, Sylvan Alcachupas, is set to go on trial next month.