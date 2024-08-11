Victim identified in crash involving BCSO unit

The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the woman who died last week after a crash involving a Bernalillo County sheriff's vehicle.

The crash happened in the area of Alameda and Edith last Wednesday.

According to BCSO, Alexandria Gerard was driving a silver Honda Accord when a BCSO deputy saw her driving erratically and at high speeds. The deputy attempted to stop her, but she fled and eventually got away.

Later on, the deputy saw the same Honda still driving erratically and attempted to stop her for a second time. The crash happened soon after.

Police say Gerard wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The BCSO deputy had no apparent injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.