Albuquerque murder suspect surrenders to authorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers arrested Sadou Maiga Thursday for the 2021 murder of Nikki Turrietta.

Maiga, 39, turned himself in and declined to provide a statement before he was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Maiga is accused of shooting and killing Turrietta at her home. Officers were called to the home on Dec. 31, 2021, after a caller reported seeing the victim unconscious through a window.

Detectives learned the victim’s phone was stolen and taken to Socorro, New Mexico, and later to the open desert near Los Lunas. Detectives tracked phone records and social media communication to Maiga who lived in Socorro.

Other evidence reportedly suggested that Maiga was the last person to see Turrietta alive. Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Maiga, who is an employee at White Sands Missle Range.

Before U.S. Marshals could arrest him, Maiga learned about his warrant and turned himself in Thursday.