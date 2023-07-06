Albuquerque Museum to showcase ‘Pictures of Hope’ Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Wednesday, the Albuquerque Museum will showcase the work of underprivileged students who took photos of their hopes and dreams.

The museum will display the students’ “Pictures of Hope,” beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 12. Students will showcase their photos, then copies of the photos will be available for purchase.

Each student will have their own fund with the APS Education Foundation. All proceeds and donations will go toward that fund and help them cover the costs of activities such as sports, art classes and summer camps.

All of the students in the program are six to 19 years old and are in the McKinney-Vento Program. The program supports the enrollment and education of homeless students.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is supporting the Albuquerque exhibit. The program says Walgreens donated digital cameras for students to use.

MORE: