Albuquerque native ‘Street Vet’ wins CNN’s Hero of the Year award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Earlier this month, we told you about Kwane Stewart, the Albuquerque native whose free veterinary care received national attention.

Now, the Street Vet has a new title — Hero of the Year

CNN on Sunday bestowed Kwane Stewart with the honor. Stewart will receive $100,000 which he said he plans to split among the other nine heroes.

“If I as a child could dream of doing something impactful, I have found it or it found me. As I get older, I think about those big questions in life like, ‘Why are we here?’ ‘What defines us?’ The answer, at least for me is in the question, ‘What does it mean to be human?’ I believe it’s humanity, it’s looking out for each other, believing in each other, looking out for one another,” Stewart said while accepting his award.

