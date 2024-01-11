Albuquerque police arrest couple connected to shooting at Duran’s Central Pharmacy

Albuquerque police say 28-year-old Jonathan Olivas and 39-year-old Amanda Sheppard have turned themselves in for the accidental shooting that injured a man at Duran's Central Pharmacy Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say 28-year-old Jonathan Olivas and 39-year-old Amanda Sheppard have turned themselves in for the accidental shooting that injured a man at Duran’s Central Pharmacy Sunday.

Police said a customer was shot in the back of the head and taken to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows both Olivas and Sheppard get up from the counter at Duran’s and leave after the gun goes off. They turned themselves in to police Tuesday.

According to APD, Olivas told detectives the .22 caliber revolver was inside Sheppard’s purse and when the purse dropped to the floor, he heard a “pop.” When he looked to the ground, he saw the gun, picked it up, and put it in his pocket before leaving the restaurant.

Sheppard told detectives she didn’t know the firearm was in her purse because she doesn’t usually carry it. She said she does not have a concealed carry permit. Sheppard said she believed the “pop” was a highchair hitting the floor.

Sheppard is being charged with the following:

Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm in a Licensed Liquor Establishment

Negligent use of a Firearm

Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon

Tampering with Evidence

Olivas is being charged with tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.