Albuquerque police arrest suspects accused of two homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested two suspects accused of a Feb. 6 northeast Albuquerque homicide and an Oct. 21 downtown homicide.

Police arrested and charged Casper Rickords, 22, and Melvin Robinson, 33, after a SWAT standoff Monday at the Extend-a-Suites hotel on Menaul near University.

Police were led to the area by a Nov. 8 tip, indicating the two men were living on Menaul, east of University. The tip was in response to an October homicide at the Albuquerque Transport Center.

A criminal complaint alleges Isaac Torres met with Rickords and Robinson there for a drug deal. Torres was allegedly interested in one of Robinson’s guns and tried taking it when a deal fell through. Then, the complaint states the two men shot Torres and fled on an orange moped.

In January, police released a video of the men on the moped around the time of the Oct. 21 shooting.

Police reviewed a video of the Feb. 6 homicide showing two people whose identities matched Robinson and Rickords. Robinson allegedly struck a man with a pole. Then, he and Rickords allegedly shot the man and walked toward the nearby Ambassador Inn hotel.

Police responded to this area, in the 1500 block of Candelaria Road, around 5 a.m. Monday. Then, upon arrival, they found the victim shot and fatally run over on the road.

Police found the moped in the Ambassador Inn lobby. They learned an employee’s spouse bought the moped and repainted it red. The employee alleged Robinson, a former hotel employee and resident, then tried buying the moped back a few days before.

Police obtained search warrants for the two men. They were then tracked down and detained at the Extend-a-Suites hotel. While detained, the men allegedly told police about what happened during the October homicide and corroborated police findings.

Police then arrested and charged Rickords and Robinson with open counts of murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.