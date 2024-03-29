Albuquerque police charge man with third murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have charged Gabriel Valenzuela Greene Jr. with a third murder.

He is already in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Valenzuela Greene Jr. was arrested on March 16 after he was charged with two murders in southeast Albuquerque – one on March 4 and another on March 13.

Police believe Valenzuela Greene Jr. shot and killed Donte Barnes in the parking lot of the Twisters on Menaul on March 13. He was identified as a suspect in the murder at Twisters because investigators connected bullet casings between both murders on March 13 to the same gun.

Valenzuela Greene Jr. is also a suspect in two kidnappings and a carjacking.