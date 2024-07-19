Albuquerque police chief reprimanded for February crash

Todd Perchert was driving his gold 66 Mustang and suffered several injuries, including a broken collar bone and ribs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD Chief Harold Medina and his wife were on a way to a press conference in his department issued truck when he saw a fight break out on Central and Alvarado.

One of the men involved pulls out a gun and shoots. Surveillance video shows Medina run the red light to avoid gunfire.

“I clearly recall seeing the green light, before going through the intersection. Then all of a sudden, I saw a black truck come out of nowhere and slam into me on the driver’s side,” said Todd Perchert back in March.

Todd Perchert was driving his gold 66 Mustang and suffered several injuries, including a broken collar bone and ribs.

“It was so fast, I don’t think I had time to even brace for it,” said Perchert.

APD’s Internal Affairs Department and the New Mexico Department of Justice conducted investigations into the crash.

In a letter, the Department of Justice says based on the evidence, Medina might satisfy the elements of careless driving.

However, they don’t warrant prosecution because of substantial evidence showing Medina’s actions were the result of duress.

As for APD’s Internal Affairs Department, it issued two letters of reprimand to Medina. They say he failed to activate his body camera and didn’t safety operate his vehicle while on duty.

“The chief personally endangered the lives of others, critically injured my husband, and was then laughing and smiling as though none of this had just happened,” said Danielle Perchert, Todd’s wife.

In a statement Friday, Perchert and his attorneys say the findings “confirm the chief’s complete disregard for the rules designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.”

It goes on to say that while it’s a step towards accountability, “a written reprimand pales in comparison to the lifelong physical and emotional trauma he caused.”

Perchert and his legal team also say they will continue to pursue all legal avenues to justice.

As for Medina, he says he did not intend to cause a crash, and he is thankful that Perchert is recovering from his injuries.