Albuquerque Police Department to hold crime prevention popup events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police want to inform you about what they’re doing to prevent crime in your neighborhood with “crime prevention popup events.”

These popup events are meant to give people a way to connect with police closer to home, instead of at one of the substations. One of the events is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jerry Cline Park.

APD stopped by to talk about it in the video above.