Albuquerque Police Department to hold crime prevention popup events
Police want to inform you about what they're doing to prevent crime in your neighborhood and are doing so with "crime prevention popups."
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police want to inform you about what they’re doing to prevent crime in your neighborhood with “crime prevention popup events.”
These popup events are meant to give people a way to connect with police closer to home, instead of at one of the substations. One of the events is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jerry Cline Park.
APD stopped by to talk about it in the video above.