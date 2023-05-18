Albuquerque police identify teen shot by officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the teen who was shot by police Tuesday as they attempted to arrest a homicide suspect.

Police said 18-year-old Isaac Reyes was shot by an APD detective near Silver Avenue and Adams Street in southeast Albuquerque. Reyes is still recovering at a local hospital.

At the time of the shooting, detectives were looking for 16-year-old Isaiah Espinosa who was wanted for the December 2022 murder of Jada Gonzales at a West Side house party. Police confronted Espinosa on Tuesday, while he was in a vehicle with three other people.

All four got out of the car and attempted to run from police. Police said Reyes was one of the passengers and had a handgun, so he was shot by a detective and taken to the hospital.

Police detained the other three, including Espinosa. Espinosa was booked into the Bernalillo County juvenile detention center for his murder warrant and another warrant tied to a carjacking.

Police also arrested 21-year-old David Baldonado – another one of the passengers that attempted to flee. Baldonado had a felony warrant issued for a domestic violence case. He is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend in March. He also reportedly stomped on the victim’s head, pulled out a gun, and pistol-whipped her.