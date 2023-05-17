APD arrests suspected shooter in Jada Gonzales’ murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chaotic scene Tuesday in southeastern Albuquerque hospitalized one person and put a suspected shooter in Jada Gonzales’ murder in jail.

In March, Albuquerque police charged 16-year-old Isaiah Espinosa with shooting and killing Jada Gonzales. The alleged murder happened at a party on the West Side in December 2022.

Around 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, detectives tracked down Espinosa to a vehicle near Silver Avenue and Adams Street. They say Espinosa was in the vehicle with three other people, who then all allegedly ran away as detectives approached them.

Then, investigators say a detective saw one of the young men holding a handgun and reportedly shot him.

Detectives gave aid to the young man before rescue crews took them to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police detained the three other people, including Espinosa. Espinosa faces a murder charge and will be booked into Bernalillo County juvenile jail.

MORE: