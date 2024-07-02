Albuquerque police investigate SUV crash with fire truck

No firefighters were hurt after the

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after an SUV hit an Albuquerque Fire Rescue truck parked at the scene of a crash in the Northeast Heights.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Engine 16 responded to a crash at Tramway and Montgomery. The engine truck was parked in a way that protected the scene from oncoming traffic.

According to AFR, firefighters were working the scene when the SUV plowed into the truck.

One person from the initial scene went to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt, including the SUV driver.