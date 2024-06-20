Albuquerque police launch donation drive for Ruidoso evacuees

As fire crews continue to battle the flames in Ruidoso and hundreds of New Mexicans have been displaced, many people are jumping in to help in any way they can.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As fire crews continue to battle the flames in Ruidoso and hundreds of New Mexicans have been displaced, many people are jumping in to help in any way they can.

The Albuquerque Police Department made a call to the Roswell Hotline to see what evacuees staying in Roswell shelters need.

One of the greatest needs for people in Roswell is hygiene products because they don’t know how long they will be there. APD started its donation drive Wednesday at all of its substations.

“It is always in moments like this that we really see the comradery of our community, I mean so many people have come in just this morning, and we put this out yesterday. So many people just rallying together to do whatever they can to support those impacted by these fires,” said Rebecca Atkins, a spokesperson with APD.

They ask that people drop off hygiene products, water, sports drinks, and bedding on Friday and Saturday.

Friday locations:

All APD substations from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (University Area Command 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center located at 501 Elizabeth St SE from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday Locations:

Old Town Substation located at 2060 Central Ave S.W. from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jerry Cline Park from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. during APD’s Crime Prevention Pop-Up

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center located at 501 Elizabeth St SE from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

APD can take monetary donations through their Chaplains Fund. If people write a check or send money, they need to attach a note that it is through the Chaplains Unit for the individuals impacted by the Ruidoso fires.

As for the donations, APD leaders are going to travel to Roswell on Sunday to deliver the donations.