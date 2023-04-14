Albuquerque police name 20 worst intersections for red-light crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As police plan to crack down on red-light runners in Albuquerque, they recently named the 20 worst intersections for red-light crashes.

Here is the full list and a map of all of the intersections:

Menaul Blvd/Frontage Road North and South Second Street/Frontage West and East Coors/Montano Road N.W. Osuna/San Mateo at Frontage Roads North and South Avenida Cesar Chavez/I-25 San Mateo/Montgomery N.E. All intersection Frontage Roads under I-25 Lead Ave./Oak and Locust S.E. Coal Ave./Oak and Locust S.E. Martin Luther King Jr./Oak and Locust S.E. Juan Tabo/I-40 N.E. Wyoming/Central S.E. Louisiana/I-40 N.E. Second Street/Mountain Road N.W. Tramway/I-40 N.E. Coors/Dellyne N.W. San Mateo/Lomas N.E. Montano/Culture N.E. Montano/Pan American Freeway N.E. San Mateo/I-40 N.E.

Officers plan to move around to these hotspots. From April 15-28, they’ll be watching especially closely for violations and citing drivers.

Anyone busted for running a red light will be hit with an $82 fine.

