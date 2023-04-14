Albuquerque police name 20 worst intersections for red-light crashes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As police plan to crack down on red-light runners in Albuquerque, they recently named the 20 worst intersections for red-light crashes.
Here is the full list and a map of all of the intersections:
- Menaul Blvd/Frontage Road North and South
- Second Street/Frontage West and East
- Coors/Montano Road N.W.
- Osuna/San Mateo at Frontage Roads North and South
- Avenida Cesar Chavez/I-25
- San Mateo/Montgomery N.E.
- All intersection Frontage Roads under I-25
- Lead Ave./Oak and Locust S.E.
- Coal Ave./Oak and Locust S.E.
- Martin Luther King Jr./Oak and Locust S.E.
- Juan Tabo/I-40 N.E.
- Wyoming/Central S.E.
- Louisiana/I-40 N.E.
- Second Street/Mountain Road N.W.
- Tramway/I-40 N.E.
- Coors/Dellyne N.W.
- San Mateo/Lomas N.E.
- Montano/Culture N.E.
- Montano/Pan American Freeway N.E.
- San Mateo/I-40 N.E.
Officers plan to move around to these hotspots. From April 15-28, they’ll be watching especially closely for violations and citing drivers.
Anyone busted for running a red light will be hit with an $82 fine.
