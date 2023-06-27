Albuquerque police release video of response to Century Rio 24 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department just released lapel video from the movie theater shooting Sunday night.

It shows police officers rushing to the scene at Century Rio 24 and into the theater, where they found one man shot and killed.

It also shows the moments police came across who we now know is the suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Enrique Padilla. They found him on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

An argument over seat assignments is what led to the fatal shooting.

Signs posted around the theater say it will be closed until further notice. KOB 4 reached out to Cinemark for comment, but did not hear back.

