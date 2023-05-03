Albuquerque police searching for car tied to deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s help to find a car that could be connected to a deadly shooting from earlier this year.

Police are looking for the Black Nissan Versa in the video above.

According to APD, the car was seen driving away moments after a man was shot and killed at a Love’s gas station off I-40 and 6th Street. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Diego Urban.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers or contact the detective on the case at 505-924-6077.

APD homicide detectives are asking for assistance from the public to locate a vehicle believed to have been used during a homicide in February. If you have any information please contact @CrimeStoppersNM pic.twitter.com/VaNcAhp9F0 — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 2, 2023