APD: Person found dead at Love’s Truck Stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a person was found dead at a northwest Love’s Truck Stop Wednesday.

Police say a person was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at 2200 6th street NW.

This is the third homicide that police are investigating within 24 hours.

Around 10:30 Wednesday, police responded to Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead.

Then, around noon, police responded to reports of a man who had possibly died at a home near 2nd street and Claremont Avenue.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com.