Albuquerque police seek suspect car in fatal hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a red Ford Focus allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday at Louisiana and Constitution.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Ford reportedly traveled southbound on Louisiana and hit a person crossing the road at Constitution.

Investigators say the car kept going south on Louisiana. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The car has a black hood with a spare front passenger’s side tire and a broken driver’s side headlight.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the incident, contact APD Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) or click here.

