Albuquerque police sees success with organized retail crime law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With so many everyday items locked in cases, a quick errand can be a test of patience. But now, Albuquerque police officers have a way to hold repeat shoplifting suspects accountable.

The organized retail crime law went into effect in June 2023. It allows prosecutors to add up the value of stolen items regardless of where it was stolen, making repeated smaller shoplifting charges into a more serious felony crime.

APD Commander of Investigative Service Division, Jeffery Barnard, points to Ryan Schuessler as an example of why this law is important.

“They’re people who have significant history and have repeatedly offended and victimized different stores after the last year and even prior to that, so they’re very difficult for the community to deal with,” Barnard said.

There’s currently a warrant out for Schuessler for organized retail crime. It details 15 different times Schuessler allegedly shoplifted between August 2023 and December 2024.

Records show he stole from Target on Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana Boulevard multiple times, and that he regularly stole vacuums and kitchen appliances.

“When you see things like that, it’s kind of indicative of organized retail crime or a fencing operation,” Barnard said.

Barnard said they’ve been able to charge about 100 people under the statute. It’s landed more suspected criminals in jail for longer. He also said in November they finally saw shoplifting number turn around.

“Year to date stats starting in November, we were down in shoplifting for the year overall,” said Barnard.

While it takes more time and work to get people on the felony charge, Barnard said it’s worth it.