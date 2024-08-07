Albuquerque Public Schools students return to class

As students head back to school and families get ready, here is what to know.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Students at Albuquerque Public Schools are back in the classroom and that’s important, even if you don’t have a kid in school.

There are going to be a lot of students walking around and crossing guards will try to get your attention to get you to slow down or stop.

Middle schools and high schools don’t have crossing guards but elementary schools do. Still, there speed limits in the area:

Elementary school areas: 15 mph

Middle school areas: 20 mph

High school areas: 25 mph

Jacqlin Aragon went to Coronado Elementary School to talk with Principal Sandra Castro about what she’s looking forward to ahead of the first day.

See that interview and more in the video above.