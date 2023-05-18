Albuquerque renames Washington MS park to honor Bennie Hargrove

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The community came together to celebrate and honor Bennie Hargrove at the park next to Washington Middle School.

Bennie was shot and killed in 2021 at the middle school. Juan Saucedo Jr. is the fellow classmate charged with his murder.

Police said Bennie tried to de-escalate a violent situation between classmates during lunch and was shot six times.

Around 200 people joined politicians and law enforcement at the park Thursday to celebrate the gun control law in his name, unveil a bench in his honor, and dedicate the park to him.

A plaque on the bench in the park says “Bennie J. Hargrove stood up to a bully and will forever be loved and missed.”

The state law passed in his name, Bennie’s Bill, will hold adults accountable if their children use their guns in a crime. That will go into effect this summer.