Albuquerque teen carjacking suspect to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque teen will remain in custody as he faces charges for an alleged armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit Monday.

Dominic Sena, 17, allegedly tried to steal one person’s vehicle and then took another person’s vehicle at gunpoint. It happened around 8100 San Joaquin Ave. S.E.

Police say officers in the Southeast Area Command started searching for Sena driving the stolen vehicle. Once spotted, they began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, an officer struck a pedestrian. Paramedics took that person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other officers arrested Sena near San Mateo and Haines Avenue. He is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, attempt to commit a second-degree felony, aggravated fleeing, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office reiterated Thursday that the state plans to charge Sena as an adult. That involves charging him as a youthful offender, not as a minor.

According to the DA’s office, a youthful offender is subject to longer jail time.

KOB 4 was able to speak with the carjacking victim’s mother. She said her daughter is physically OK but it will take some time to get over the trauma of being held at gunpoint. For now, she’s just thankful her daughter is alive.

