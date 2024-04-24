Albuquerque teen charged in connection to carjacking

Prosecutors want serious consequences for 17-year-old Dominic Sena after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint and led police on a chase that ended in two crashes.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman plans to charge Sena as a “youthful offender,” which means he would be charged as an adult.

“If you’re going to do adult crimes, we’re going to charge you as an adult,” Bregman said. “This is a juvenile, 17 years old, who actually attempted to carjack one individual, was not successful, was not able to drive the car away, then went ahead and carjacked another individual and was successful – all along using a firearm in the process of doing this. I mean, it’s it’s traumatic for the people involved. It’s traumatic for the community.”

Police say officers in the Southeast Area Command chased Sena through the city. During the pursuit, an officer crashed into a fence on Louisana and Cochiti. A pedestrian was hurt, but they’re expected to recover.

Other officers were able to arrest Sena near San Mateo and Haines.

Bregman explained that a judge can consider the suspect amenable to treatment – which would significantly reduce his sentence.

“We will be charging him with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun by someone under 19 years of age,” Bregman said. “And it’s extremely troubling. And the fact of the matter is under the juvenile code, and even if we try him as an adult and he’s found amenable, the most he will do for doing the damage he did on the streets of Albuquerque is up until his 21st birthday.”

For perspective, an adult charged with just armed robbery could get up to nine years in prison.

Bregman believes this situation speaks to a larger issue of the juvenile code being outdated.

Bregman said Sena has a criminal history and prosecutors will push to keep him locked up until his trial.

KOB 4 was able to speak with the carjacking victim’s mother. She said her daughter is physically OK but it will take some time to get over the trauma of being held at gunpoint. For now, she’s just thankful her daughter is alive.