Albuquerque teen charged in federal court for carjacking spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officials announced Thursday that Malachi Crockett was arraigned on an indictment charging him with three counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Crockett, 18, will remain in custody pending trial.

According to the indictment and other court records, Crockett and his accomplices were responsible for several armed carjackings in southwest Albuquerque in March.

Authorities said Crockett got rid of his handgun as he attempted to flee arrest. Albuquerque police officers picked it up and reported the backplate of the handgun appeared to have been modified.

A federal grand jury indicted Crockett on April 27.

Crockett faces up to 15 years in prison for each carjacking count. He also faces a consecutive term of up to life in prison for the firearm charge.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas J. Aliberti is prosecuting the case.