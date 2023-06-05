Albuquerque teen charged with murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of three local teens charged with killing a promising high school senior says he’s not guilty.

18-year-old Jada Gonzales died after getting shot at an Albuquerque house party in December.

16-year-old Isaiah Espinosa was arraigned virtually in court Monday, facing an array of charges that range from first-degree murder to tampering with evidence.

Two additional teen suspects were arrested earlier this year. Espinosa wasn’t arrested until May 16, following a violent run-in with police.

Espinosa will stay in juvenile custody pending trial for the murder of Gonzales. She has been described as a promising student who had just secured a four-year college scholarship.

Albuquerque Academy recently honored her memory by creating an artist series fund to celebrate her passion for art.