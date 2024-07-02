Albuquerque tenants struggle with flooding and fire aftermath

For Cher Kyle, the first heartbreak came a couple of weeks ago when her home in southeast Albuquerque went up in smoke.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For Cher Kyle, the first heartbreak came a couple of weeks ago when her home in southeast Albuquerque went up in smoke. She lived in the La Vida Nueva complex for six years.

“It is the hardest thing I’ve ever seen, it is everything I had,” said Cher Kyle.

But she says it managed to get worse when residents weren’t allowed inside to get their valuable. Not only that, but Kyle says homeless people are also sneaking in and taking off with their things.

“The neighbors who live across the sidewalk from me are watching all of this go down, and I get calls, ‘ They just ran a girl out of your apartment they ran a homeless people out of my apartment, and they just let her walk out the gate,’” said Kyle.

Kyle says she’s even caught someone herself and called police. She’s not the only one.

“Yes, I have seen a couple of people moving things out just taking it and walking away with it, not even getting in a car,” said Bridget Gleason.

Both women say the property manager promised 24/7 security, but that hasn’t been the case. They say the gated fence around their homes stays open for hours. And when it’s locked, Kyle says it’s not doing much.

“Once side you can crawl under very easily, the second side was cut,” said Kyle.

KOB 4 ran into the property manager Monday. She says she can’t assure the units or the belongings in them will be kept safe, but they do have security working eight hours a day.

Kyle says it’s not enough.

“It is absolutely infuriating. Even though I don’t have nice stuff and even though most of it was damaged, it’s mine,” Kyle said.

Miles away in the Sawmill District, there’s more infuriated residents at the Villa Nueva apartments for seniors after last weekend’s historic rainfall caused a huge mess.

“They’re concrete floors and with elderly people they can slip and fall, which is horrible,” said Jana Beasley.

Jana Beasley’s mother-in-law lives there. Residents say they’ve been dealing with the leaky roof for several months.

“It really should have been fixed a long time ago because it’s a big safety hazard,” said Beasley.

Beasley says when it all started this weekend, the property manager ignored residents’ concerns. They told some of the residents Monday the roof would be getting repaired Friday.

“I’ll believe it when I see it. I don’t believe it right now because I feel like he just keeps telling people things they want to hear to get them to stop complaining, but it just keeps getting worse,” said Beasley.

We called that property manager Monday and stopped by the office. He wasn’t there, and we didn’t get a call back.

That property is owned by the Sawmill Community Land Trust. The City of Albuquerque’s Planning Department says they’ve been trying to get the owners to repair the roof since January when code enforcement learned about the issues.

But the city issued the owners a civil penalty when they didn’t take action. That hearing is coming up this month.