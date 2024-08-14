Albuquerque to host World Indigenous Business Forum

After the Balloon Fiesta crowds clear out, we will welcome business leaders to the Duke City.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta won’t be the only big draw to Albuquerque this October as the Duke City will play host of the World Indigenous Business Forum.

The forum is set to bring Indigenous leaders from across the U.S. and around the world to Albuquerque. It’s taking place October 28-30 at the Clyde Hotel.

City leaders anticipate about a thousand people will come downtown for the event. That has people in the business community very excited.

"The Hispanic Cultural Center is going to be busy. All our other restaurants are going to be busy with that economic impact, so this is one of the larger conferences we are able to bring to the city,"

Business leaders who want to connect with and support Indigenous businesses are also welcome to attend the WIBF.

Organizers choose a different site for its convention each year. Here is where they say they’ve hosted the convention in the past: