Albuquerque voters head to the polls to cast their ballots

Polls have been open for about nine hours now with just three left to go Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Polls have been open for about nine hours now with just three left to go Tuesday.

In Albuquerque, voters barely had to wait in line. It was a similar story in Rio Rancho, with some folks waiting outside while their registrations went through.

People can register the same day all across New Mexico. You just need to be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen and have your New Mexico ID on you along with proof of the county you live in.

If you are already registered, you don’t need an ID to vote, just provide the information poll workers are asking.

On Tuesday, KOB 4 spoke to voters of all ages, views and genders and many had similar reasons for going out: they wanted to make their voices heard. Especially, as Americans in our state and across the nation feel there’s a lot at stake with this election in particular.

“There’s a lot on the line that requires everybody should vote. It’s just so important, more than I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Henry Garcia, a Sandoval County voter. “I feel like the Constitution is on the line.”

Even people voting for the very first time, like Sarah Pena, feel the same way. She explained it’s intimidating voting in such a big election, but she believes it’s important for everyone to get out and cast their ballot.

“It’s nerve wracking a little. I have certain things that I believe, and I’m really hoping leaning one way, if it doesn’t, you know, there’s always next election,” said Pena. “Everybody’s opinion matters, whether I agree with it or not. It’s your job. Speak your voice.”

Polls close in less than three hours at 7 o’clock. But as long as you’re in line before you can cast your ballot.