Albuquerque’s Rebel Donut to close on June 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After 11 years, Rebel Donut is closing its doors for good.

The Coors location – the only location open currently – will close Thursday, June 15.

In a Facebook post, the company posted the following statement:

“We thank each and every one of you who have supported our small local business over the last 11 years. We wouldn’t have made it this long without you!”

According to the Rebel Donut post, anyone with gift cards or reward points can come in and redeem them before they close. Anyone with a preorder placed for pickup after June 15 will be contacted later this week.

For those who may want to place a special order, Rebel Donut shared the following:

“If there is something specific you would like (flavor, vegan, non-gluten) we encourage you to please call and place an order (24hrs in advance) so we can set them aside for you. We will only be taking as many orders as we think we can manage so please don’t wait.”